Karnataka’s Morarji School student dies after coming in contact with live wire on campus

Kadur Police have registered the case.

Published - June 16, 2024 03:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga:

A 13-year-old boy studying at Morarji Residential School at Kuppal in Kadur taluk died after he came in contact with a live electric wire on the school campus on June 16.

Akash, a native of Hullahalli in Kadur taluk, was playing with his friends on the campus. Three of them climbed a jamoon tree. When Akash lost his balance, he accidentally held the electric wire hanging close to the tree, and suffered shock. As he fell, the school staff took him to the hospital at Kadur, where he was declared dead.

Following the incident, parents and relatives of the boy gathered at the school. Former MLA Y. S. V. Datta also visited the school and contacted senior officers of the Social Welfare Department over the phone. The department released a compensation of ₹5 lakh. The school principal handed over the cheque to the parents. Kadur Police have registered the case.

Karnataka / death / accident (general)

