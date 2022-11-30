Karnataka’s MMR reduces to 69 per lakh live births; State achieves UN SDG target ahead of schedule 

November 30, 2022 11:21 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka’s Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) has declined by 14 points from 83 per lakh live births in 2017–18 to 69 in 2018–20, indicating that the number of women dying during childbirth has come down significantly.

With this, Karnataka is one of the eight States in the country that have achieved the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target much ahead of schedule. In terms of percentage, the State’s MMR has dropped by 16.9%.

The United Nations had set the SDG target of reaching an MMR of 70 per lakh live births by 2030. This target had been fixed as a mark of improved health outcomes for the developing world.

The MMR is a significant indicator that defines the public health of a State. It determines the progress made by States in saving the lives of pregnant women during pregnancy, childbirth, and lactation.

Karnataka’s MMR has been declining since 2016. It had reduced by nine points from 92 per lakh live births in 2016–18 to 83 in 2017–19, during the pre-COVID-19 period. In 2014–16, the State’s MMR was 108 and it subsequently reduced to 97 in 2015–17.

Highest among southern States

According to the latest Sample Registration System 2018–20 bulletin for the MMR released by the Registrar-General of India on Tuesday, Karnataka’s MMR continues to be the highest among the five southern States. The decline in Karnataka is the fourth highest after Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, among the five southern States.

While Kerala tops the list with the lowest MMR — 19 per lakh live births, Assam has the highest at 195.

While Rajasthan has recorded the highest decline in MMR, from 141 in 2017–19 to 113 in 2018–20, Haryana has recorded the highest increase, from 96 in 2017–19 to 110 in 2018–20. Apart from Harayana, MMR has increased in Madhya Pradesh from 163 in 2017–19 to 173 in 2018–20 and Utharakhand from 101 to 103 during the same period.

Attributing the decline in the MMR to the collective efforts of health workers who have created awareness on institutional deliveries, Rajkumar N., State Deputy Director (Maternal Health), told The Hindu that 85 out of the 124 high-delivery load facilities are LaQshya certified now. LaQshya is a programme aimed at improving the quality of labour and operation theatre services.

Challenges in some areas

Admitting that the State was still facing challenges, Dr. Rajkumar said, “Our biggest challenge is to make all the 147 taluk hospitals functional round the clock for maternity services, including cesarean services. Efforts are being made to address issues in Dharwad, Ramanagaram, Kodagu, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Davangere, Bidar, Shivamogga, Raichur, and Chickballapur where maternal mortality is high.”

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar tweeted, “Our efforts to build more Mother and Child Hospitals across the state, recruitment of obstetricians and anesthetists at government hospitals in rural areas have significantly enhanced maternity care infrastructure and quality of institutional delivery.”

“The establishment of dedicated Women Clinics, Namma Clinics in urban areas will further improve prenatal and postnatal care and support overall well-being of women and children,” he said.