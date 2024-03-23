Karnataka’s judiciary is leading social transformation with highest number of women civil judges: CJI Chandrachud 

March 23, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka district judiciary is leading social transformation in the country by employing the highest number of women civil judges and its rate of disposal of cases is truly a performance to replicate across the country, said Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Speaking at the 21st biennial State-level conference of judicial officers of Karnataka in Bengaluru, he said the number of women in judiciary is heartening as its 37% of its working strength in district judiciary.

In Karnataka, of the 447 civil judges, 200 are women, which constitutes about 44% of the working strength in the civil judges’ cadre, the CJI said while pointing out that the increase in the number of women judicial officers is crucial not only to correct historic lack of representation in our courts but also to bring diverse perspectives and experiences to the table, resulting in the more effective adjudication process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your contribution to judiciary is of immense importance and you serve as a source of inspiration for the future generation of women aspiring to purpose career in law and Indian judiciary,” the CJI told the women judicial officers.

Disposal of cases

On disposal of cases by the district judiciary in Karnataka, he said that 20.62 lakh cases were disposed of the 22.25 lakh cases instituted between January 1, 2023, and March 23, 2024, while stating this performance is a model to replicate across the country.

Stating that work-life balance is integral to fulfil duties effectively, the CJI said that a judge, who is overwhelmed with work and unable to prioritise personal time with family and self care may struggle to perform optimally. “Therefore, the ability to manage stress and to achieve work-life balance is not separate from but rather intertwined with delivering justice,” he added.

The CJI said that the judiciary must have objective yardsticks to access what is its output and what is the quality of work that it is rendering, and how different the judiciary is making the life of citizens by the expenditure and investment of public revenue.

Stating that the district judiciary and grassroots-level judges are the backbone of the Indian judiciary, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court N.V. Anjaria has said that the common man’s faith in judicial institution originates from here as the district courts and its judges bear a direct connection to the litigants for their plight and aspiration of justice more than the role played by the High Courts or the Supreme Court.

On language

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that language should not be a barrier to justice. “The use of the local language in court proceedings, or the integration of artificial intelligence to provide real-time updates and translations, can significantly enhance the understanding and participation of litigants in the judicial process,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

‘I was trolled through doctored video’

CJI Chandrachud recalled a recent incident where he was subjected to trolling and vicious abuse through a doctored video clip, from the Supreme Court’s live streaming, posted on social media, for merely adjusting his seating position during the hearing of a case.

“I was labelled as arrogant by some social media users claiming I got up in the midst of an important argument in court,” he said while pointing out that he had some pain in his back, and all that he did was that he placed his elbows on the armchair in the court and just shifted position.

“I didn’t leave the court. I only shifted my position but I was subject to vicious abuse, trolling, the knives were out…” he said while talking about work-life balance and stress management for judges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT