Karnataka's guarantees in focus in Congress campaign in Maharashtra

Published - November 07, 2024 08:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Minister for Major Industries M.B. Patil on Thursday campaigned for Congress candidates in constituencies of Sangli district in Maharashtra and highlighted the implementation of the five guarantee schemes by the Karnataka government.

In his address in the Hatkanangale Assembly constituency, the Minister said Congress leaders and party workers had to work hard for the next few days to ensure the victory of the candidates. The BJP has strong organisational machinery and money power and it is not easy to defeat the saffron party candidates, he said.

He told the voters to support the Congress in the elections which would implement guarantees for the benefit of the poor. The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with the counting of votes for all 288 Assembly segments scheduled for November 23.

