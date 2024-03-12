Karnataka’s GST collection increased owing to guarantee schemes: Siddaramaiah

March 12, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that the collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Karnataka has increased on account of the implementation of guarantee schemes of the Congress government in the State.

Addressing a gathering of beneficiaries of various guarantee schemes of the State government in Chamarajanagar near here on Tuesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the GST collection in Karnataka had increased by 18% ever since the guarantee schemes were introduced. “Karnataka is now in the top position in the country in collection of GST. I am not joking,” the Chief Minister said.

After claiming that he received a letter form Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, who complimented him on the Shakti scheme, which had contributed to a sharp increase in the number of people visiting temples and thereby increasing its income, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Shakti scheme that provides free travel to women in KSRTC buses had helped them save money.

The State government spent about ₹36,000 crore on the five guarantee schemes this year – Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya and Yuva Nidhi. Each family was receiving about ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 every month on account of the guarantee schemes.

“If people have money, they will visit temples, hotels, shops and tourist places. Due to this, economic activities will go up. When people’s purchasing power is increasing, the tax collection for the government will also increase,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said a total of 1.2 crore families comprising as many 4.6 crore people in Karnataka were receiving the benefits of the guarantee schemes. After spending ₹36,000 crore last year, the State government had set aside ₹57,000 crore for the guarantee schemes during the coming year.

During 2024-25, the State government will spending ₹68,000 crore on developmental progammes in addition to the ₹57,000 crore for guarantee schemes, he said, while criticising the BJP for claiming that the State government will go bankrupt if it implements the guarantee schemes.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also referred to the superstitious belief surrounding visits to Chamarajanagar by Chief Ministers and said his position as a Chief Minister only strengthened with every visit to the border district.

He referred to Uttara Kannada’s BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde’s claim that BJP was looking forward to amending the Constitution by securing a two-third majority in the Parliament and cautioned the people against voting for the BJP. He called upon the people to vote for the Congress that is committed to the Constitution.

