GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka’s GST collection increased due to guarantee schemes: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka is now in the top position in the country in collection of GST. I am not joking, says CM

March 12, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a convention of beneficiaries of the State government’s guarantee schemes in Chamarajanagar on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a convention of beneficiaries of the State government’s guarantee schemes in Chamarajanagar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that the collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Karnataka has increased on account of the implementation of guarantee schemes of the Congress government in the State.

Addressing a gathering of beneficiaries of various guarantee schemes of the State government in Chamarajanagar near here on Tuesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the GST collection in Karnataka had increased by 18% ever since the guarantee schemes were introduced. “Karnataka is now in the top position in the country in collection of GST. I am not joking,” the Chief Minister said.

After claiming that he received a letter form Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, who complimented him on the Shakti scheme, which had contributed to a sharp increase in the number of people visiting temples and thereby increasing its income, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Shakti scheme that provides free travel to women in KSRTC buses had helped them save money.

The State government spent about ₹36,000 crore on the five guarantee schemes this year – Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya and Yuva Nidhi. Each family was receiving about ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 every month on account of the guarantee schemes.

“If people have money, they will visit temples, hotels, shops and tourist places. Due to this, economic activities will go up. When people’s purchasing power is increasing, the tax collection for the government will also increase,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said a total of 1.2 crore families comprising as many 4.6 crore people in Karnataka were receiving the benefits of the guarantee schemes. After spending ₹36,000 crore last year, the State government had set aside ₹57,000 crore for the guarantee schemes during the coming year.

During 2024-25, the State government will spending ₹68,000 crore on developmental progammes in addition to the ₹57,000 crore for guarantee schemes, he said, while criticising the BJP for claiming that the State government will go bankrupt if it implements the guarantee schemes.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also referred to the superstitious belief surrounding visits to Chamarajanagar by Chief Ministers and said his position as a Chief Minister only strengthened with every visit to the border district.

He referred to Uttara Kannada’s BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde’s claim that BJP was looking forward to amending the Constitution by securing a two-third majority in the Parliament and cautioned the people against voting for the BJP. He called upon the people to vote for the Congress that is committed to the Constitution.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / religion and belief / tourism / state politics / Indian National Congress / hotel and accommodation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.