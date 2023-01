January 04, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka’s monthly GST collection has crossed ₹10,000 crore for three months in a row, just behind Maharashtra. The actual GST collection was ₹10,061 crore in December 2022.

“The positive growth proves we are on the trajectory of good growth and well past the negative impact of the COVID-induced slowdown. Proud to be boosting national economy,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tweeted. Maharashtra’s GST collection recorded at ₹23,598 crore in December 2022.