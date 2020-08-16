Karnataka’s GDP may touch ₹35 lakh crore in five years, says Deputy CM

Bengaluru

16 August 2020 22:43 IST

The State’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is growing sustainably amid many challenges, including COVID-19, and it is likely to touch ₹35 lakh crore in the next five years, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday.

“The State has potential to reach ₹35 lakh crore and the government is making all efforts towards this,” he said in his online address at the Feature Karnataka Summit-2020. He said the government had taken various measures to further strengthen agriculture, IT & BT, industry, production, and the service sector, and had proposed to build an industrial corridor on the Bidar-Mysuru highway stretch on the lines of the Bengaluru-Chennai and Bengaluru-Mumbai industrial corridors.

He pointed out that labour laws had been simplified, APMC Act amended, land reforms brought in, and a single-window facility introduced, among many other industry-friendly steps.

