Karnataka’s first mining school to come up in Ballari, says Minister

The State’s first, and the country’s second, ‘school of mining’ will come up in Ballari to offer training in management of mines (for owners) and technical skills (for workers).

Announcing the new school at Tumakuru on Monday, Mines Minister Murugesh Nirani said the detailed project report was already ready and the school would come up on 50 acres in Ballari. “Shortly, we will seek Cabinet approval for the new school, which will provide international level training to both owners and workers of mines,” he said, adding that the school would help prevent unscientific mining practices.

The Minister also said the State would appeal before the Supreme Court to lift the ban on export of minerals from Karnataka. “The restriction has caused enormous loss to the State exchequer. The iron ore was being bought at a cheaper price and steel was being exported at a higher price,” he said. He also said that over 6,000 applications were pending before the department and a decision has been taken to grant mining licence to those who received an NOC prior to 2016.