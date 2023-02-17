ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka’s debt servicing becomes costly

February 17, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sharath Srivatsa

The rise in interest payment from 1.22% in 2020-2021 to 1.56 % in 2022-2023 has been termed a cause of concern for the State, even as the outstanding debt increased from 21.35% to 26.64% of the GSDP during the pandemic. The servicing of debt is expected to increase by 7.66% in 2022-2023.

In 2023-2024, the outstanding debt is estimated to be about ₹5.64 lakh crore that is expected to be 24.20% of the GSDP. While the 2023-2024 Budget estimates the total borrowing at ₹77,550 crore, 19% of the total expenditure is allocated for debt servicing. This is 2% above the total expenditure allocated for debt servicing in 2022-2023, when 17% had been allocated.

As much as ₹34,023 crore has been earmarked for interest payment alone, up from ₹29,384 crore in 2022-2023. As much as ₹22,441 crore has been earmarked for repayment of Union government loans and market borrowings. Currently, the State government’s loan components are dues to the Centre at ₹52,391 crore, including ₹30,515 crore outstanding GST loans.

Others include open market loans at ₹4.13 lakh crore and negotiated loans from LIC, GIC, and NABARD at ₹15,280 crore.

Besides the borrowing through Budget provisions, the boards and corporations during 2023-2024 are expected to raise ₹1,650 crore while principal repayment and interest payment is estimated to be ₹4,884 crore.

