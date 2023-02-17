HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka’s debt servicing becomes costly

February 17, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sharath Srivatsa

The rise in interest payment from 1.22% in 2020-2021 to 1.56 % in 2022-2023 has been termed a cause of concern for the State, even as the outstanding debt increased from 21.35% to 26.64% of the GSDP during the pandemic. The servicing of debt is expected to increase by 7.66% in 2022-2023.

In 2023-2024, the outstanding debt is estimated to be about ₹5.64 lakh crore that is expected to be 24.20% of the GSDP. While the 2023-2024 Budget estimates the total borrowing at ₹77,550 crore, 19% of the total expenditure is allocated for debt servicing. This is 2% above the total expenditure allocated for debt servicing in 2022-2023, when 17% had been allocated.

As much as ₹34,023 crore has been earmarked for interest payment alone, up from ₹29,384 crore in 2022-2023. As much as ₹22,441 crore has been earmarked for repayment of Union government loans and market borrowings. Currently, the State government’s loan components are dues to the Centre at ₹52,391 crore, including ₹30,515 crore outstanding GST loans.

Others include open market loans at ₹4.13 lakh crore and negotiated loans from LIC, GIC, and NABARD at ₹15,280 crore.

Besides the borrowing through Budget provisions, the boards and corporations during 2023-2024 are expected to raise ₹1,650 crore while principal repayment and interest payment is estimated to be ₹4,884 crore.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.