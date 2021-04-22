Karnataka’s daily COVID-19 cases cross 25,000 mark

Bengaluru has the highest active cases among big cities in the country at 1,37,813

Karnataka on Wednesday recorded another big single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, crossing the 25,000 mark. With 25,795 new cases, the total touched 12,47,997. Of the new cases, 15,244 were from Bengaluru Urban. Karnataka’s positivity rate for the day stood at 15.87%.

With 123 deaths, the toll rose to 13,885. Thursday’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.47%. As many as 5,624 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 10,37,857.

Active cases peak

The total number active cases in the State is nearing 2 lakh. As on Thursday, the State had 1,96,236 active patients, out of which 985 are being monitored in ICUs.

Bengaluru, which contributes nearly half of the total cases, has the highest number of active cases among all big cities in the country at 1,37,813 pushing Pune to the second place. As on Thursday, Pune had 1,17,337 active cases.

As many as 1,62,534 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,45,478 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,41,79,169.

The State has vaccinated 76,41,817 people so far. This includes 5,81,267 healthcare workers and 2,66,120 frontline workers who have taken the first dose of vaccination. As many as 3,71,848 healthcare workers and 1,19,314 frontline workers have taken the second dose.

As many as 32,50,961 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the State since March 1 when the second phase was rolled out. That apart, 25,99,652 persons above 45 years have been vaccinated so far.

On Thursday, a total of as many as 88,363 beneficiaries took the jab till 3.30 pm.