Karnataka’s COVID-19 tally crosses 4,000 mark

With 267 new positive cases on Wednesday, Karnataka’s COVID-19 tally touched 4,063 and this is just three days after the number crossed 3,000.

While it took 69 days for the cases to cross 1,000 on May 15 [after the first case was reported on March 9], thereafter the number doubled in nine days touching 2,089 on May 24.

Then, in seven days the tally crossed 3,000, and now in three days another 1,000 cases have been added.

In May alone, the number of cases saw almost a six-fold increase and the huge increase is predominantly owing to the influx of people from Maharashtra and a few other States.

From 565 cases on April 30, the number of positive cases rose to 3,221 till May 31. In fact, the number of cases started rising ever since the State eased lockdown restrictions on May 18.

Apart from the 267 new cases, one more death from the virus has been reported taking the toll to 53, apart from two non-COVID-19 deaths.

An 80-year-old female patient, a resident of Davangere district, developed symptoms of fever, cough and breathlessness on May 28, after she came into contact with another positive patient. She was brought dead to a designated hospital on May 29, and her test results came out positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Among the new cases, 250 are inter-State travellers. A major chunk of the new cases were reported in Kalaburgi with 105. These include 27 children.

With Wednesday’s tally, Kalaburagi crossed the 500 mark, making it the district with the highest number of positive cases. With 128 discharges so far, this district has 375 active cases now.

Meanwhile, Udupi continues to be the district with the most active cases, with 408 patients in various designated hospitals. The coastal district, which reported its highest numbers on Tuesday, saw 62 cases on Wednesday. While Raichur reported 35 cases, Bengaluru Urban and Mandya saw 20 and 13, respectively.

With 111 discharges, the number of active cases across the State is 2,494 now. While 16 of these are in the ICU, the condition of others is stable.

Random testing stopped

Meanwhile, sources in the Health Department said that random testing was stopped in Padarayanapura since June 1, owing to the shortage of swab collection tubes and kits. With a total of 67 cases, including four policemen and the area councillor, nearly 12% of Bengaluru Urban’s 417 cases are from this containment zone. Most of them have recovered and there are only eight active cases from this area now.

The area was sealed on April 10 after four cases were reported from a single family there. Subsequently on May 14, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) started random testing and so far, over 1,200 samples have been tested here. Sources said that the BBMP will now take up only testing of symptomatic primary contacts, SARI and ILI cases here.