Karnataka’s COVID-19 death toll crosses 500 mark

Karnataka’s COVID-19 death toll on Friday breached the 500 mark and touched 543 with 57 new fatalities. This is apart from the death of four COVID-19 patients owing to other reasons.
With 2,313 new cases, the total tally now stands at 33,418. This is highest number reported on a single day so far. Friday also saw 1,003 recoveries, the highest so far on a single day. With this, the total number of recovered patients now stands at 13,836.
Among the new cases, 1,447 are from Bengaluru Urban. As many as 29 of the 57 deaths are from Bengaluru and eight from Dakshina Kannada.
Among those who recovered from COVID-19 on Friday were two senior citizens and a two-and-a-half-year-old child. A 93-year-old educationist (founder of Vijaya College), who had a pre-existing lung infection, has won the battle at S.S. SPARSH Hospital on Mysuru Road. He was discharged after a treatment course of 19 days, said a release from the hospital. During his treatment, he was on high-flow oxygen for nearly a week, said the statement.
An 88-year-old male patient, who was admitted with severe pneumonia, has recovered and is slated to be discharged from Vikram Hospital on Saturday, said K.S. Satish, consultant pulmonologist who treated him.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath