Karnataka’s commitment to building a robust ecosystem is unwavering: Siddaramaiah to U.S. businessmen

Published - September 11, 2024 07:35 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a U.S. delegate at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with a U.S. delegate at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Karnataka’s commitment to fostering a robust ecosystem for business is unwavering, and the State is constantly working towards creating an environment that is conducive to growth and success, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said at the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday while addressing a business delegation from the U.S.

Speaking at a roundtable with members of the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) delegation, the Chief Minister said his government was deeply committed to fostering an environment that nurtured innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth. ‘‘Whether it’s in the field of information technology, biotechnology, aerospace, or any other sector, we are ready to collaborate and co-create solutions that can address global challenges,” he said.

The high-profile roundtable saw participation from leading U.S. business leaders and government officials, who engaged in discussions on strengthening collaboration in sectors such as technology, innovation, trade, and infrastructure. It was also attended by senior officials from a range of key departments of the Government of Karnataka.

The discussion focused on strengthening collaborations between Karnataka and U.S.-based firms. It covered areas such as expanding bilateral trade and technological partnerships, with both sides expressing a desire to attract more U.S. investments into Karnataka and facilitate market access for Karnataka-based companies in the U.S. Deliberations also highlighted the State’s emerging leadership in sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and semiconductors, which garnered significant interest from U.S. businesses keen to explore opportunities in these cutting-edge areas.

Both, Karnataka and U.S., underscored the importance of strengthening Karnataka’s start-up ecosystem, particularly through enhanced access to capital, mentorship, and innovation support from U.S. companies. The biotechnology and life sciences sectors were another focal point.

According to a statement issued by the government, on the infrastructure front, the delegation expressed interest in partnering with Karnataka on urban development and sustainable infrastructure projects. Collaborative skill development initiatives were also discussed, focusing on bridging the gap between workforce capabilities and industry needs. Furthermore, there was a strong emphasis on promoting sustainable industrial practices, with both sides exploring the adoption of renewable energy and public-private partnerships (PPPs) as a means to support Karnataka’s environmental sustainability goals.

Published - September 11, 2024 07:35 am IST

