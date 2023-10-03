Karnataka’s caste census too will be released ‘when time comes’: Ministers

October 03, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

Welcoming the release of the findings of the caste survey by the Bihar government, Minister for Backward Classes Shivaraj Tangadagi and Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa said the caste census conducted in Karnataka too will be released at an appropriate time.

Fielding reporters queries in Mysuru on Tuesday, Mr. Tangadagi said a survey had been carried out to gather information about the social, educational and economic status of people during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s previous tenure at the helm of affairs in the State. “It (caste census report) will be released when the time comes,” he said responding to queries from reporters.

When asked if there was any pressure on the government against releasing the report on the survey because of its contents, Mr. Tangadagi said, “Nobody has seen the report. So, why will there be opposition or pressure against the report.”

Mr. Mahadevappa, who was also present on the occasion, said such a caste census should be carried out across the country so that it will help the authorities find out if benefits had reached the people.