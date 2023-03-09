HamberMenu
Karnataka’s BJP MLA finally appears before Lokayukta, says cash seized was from sale of arecanut

Madal Virupakshappa was incommunicado following a Lokayukta raid in which his son Prashanth Madal was caught while accepting a bribe of ₹40 lakh allegedly on behalf of his father at the MLA’s office on Crescent Road

March 09, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated March 10, 2023 12:08 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Madal Virupakshappa

BJP MLA from Channagiri Madal Virupakshappa finally appeared before the Lokayukta on Thursday (March 9) for questioning in the bribery case and was grilled by officials for over four hours.

Mr. Virupakshappa was incommunicado following a Lokayukta raid in which his son Prashanth Madal was caught while accepting a bribe of ₹40 lakh allegedly on behalf of his father at the MLA’s office on Crescent Road. The MLA was the chairman, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd., while his son, the chief accountant of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The MLA was named the prime accused in the case.

The High Court of Karnataka granted interim anticipatory bail in the alleged bribery case and directed him to surrender before the investigating officer within 48 hours. After this, he had surfaced in his hometown in Chennagiri taluk.

Mr. Virupakshappa, who appeared before the investigating officer on Thursday, reportedly told officials that cash seized from his house was from the sale of arecanut. He denied having knowledge about the cash seized from his son during the trap and said that he had nothing to do with the cash nor was he aware of it.

“Though he claimed that the money seized from his house was from the sale of arecanut, he could not substantiate the claim with documents,” sources in the Lokayukta said. The investigations will continue on Friday.

On the other hand, the MLA, speaking to the media outside, said he “fully cooperated” with the Lokayukta, but said he could not disclose what happened.

