Karnataka’s 2024 dengue tally crosses last year’s caseload

The rise in the number of dengue cases in Karnataka has been significant this year, with the numbers reported till August 3 crossing the entire last year’s figure of 19,300.

According to data from the State Health Department, from January till August 3 this year, Karnataka has reported 19,313 dengue cases and ten deaths. Last year, during the corresponding period, the State had reported only 4,864 cases.

Of the total 19,313 cases reported so far, 360 are aged below one year, and 6,863 are aged less than 18. While three deaths are from BBMP, two each have been reported from Shivamogga and Hassan and one each from Dharwad, Haveri and Mysuru.

The State has added over half of the total tally in the last two weeks. With nearly 46% of the State’s total cases this year being reported in Bengaluru, the city continued to record the highest number of positive cases. From 1,563 cases on July 1, Bengaluru’s dengue tally has seen nearly a six-fold rise to touch 8,800 on August 3.

Incidence in districts

Apart from Bengaluru, Hassan (758), Mysuru (693), Chikkamagaluru (678), Mandya (661), Haveri (625), Dharwad (606), Chitradurga (533), Tumkakuru (506), Kalaburagi (503) and Shivamogga (459) have been reporting the most number of cases.

Following the sharp rise, the State Health Department has appointed nodal officers in six government hospitals across Bengaluru for effective management of the vector-borne disease. A toll-free helpline number — 1800-425-8330 — has also been set up for people to seek information or register complaints.

Area of focus

Experts said there should be a renewed focus on transmission reduction programmes in public places. “This year there is a surge in dengue across the country due to the prolonged drought situation followed by rains,” said a senior official, who is part of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme.

Dengue is transmitted by day-biting Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes. One infected mosquito can transmit the infection to seven to eight healthy individuals at a time creating a cluster.

