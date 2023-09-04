Karnataka@50 celebrations: Minister elicits suggestions from literary personalities

September 04, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU

As year-long celebrations are planned on the occasion of 50 years of State’s renaming as Karnataka, Minister for Backward Classes and Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi on Monday, September 4, held a Mysuru divisional-level meeting with writers, poets, theatre personalities, Kannada activists and officials at Kiru Rangamandira here for eliciting their opinions and suggestions on the celebrations.

The interactive session was held under the auspices of the Department of Kannada and Culture and the Kannada Development Authority.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Minister said steps will be taken for setting up Kannada Learning Centre to facilitate those from other States for learning Kannada. The people from other States who reside in Karnataka will be provided a platform so that they can learn to speak and write in Kannada. “In this connection, I have had two rounds of meetings with the officials. The software necessary for this initiative was also under discussion,” the Minister replied to questions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said State’s renaming as Karnataka has completed 50 years and the golden jubilee is being celebrated under the title ‘Hesarayithu Karnataka, Usiragali Karnataka’. The celebrations have also been announced in the budget by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Suggestions and opinions are being elicited from literary personalities and others from four revenue divisions in the State on the celebrations. The Mysuru divisional session for collecting the views was done in Mysuru on Monday.

At the meeting in Mysuru, the participants suggested that a Kannada Ratha be crafted and made to travel around the State to highlight Karnataka’s glorious history and culture.

The Minister said former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs’ statues in 31 districts; programme of the golden jubilee celebrations to be based on Kuvempu’s literature; felicitation of those who were instrumental for the unification of Karnataka; strengthening of Kannada in border districts were among the suggestions came at the meetings held so far in the State.

An action plan will be evolved based on the discussions and suggestions that have come from the literary personalities and others for bringing out the programme. The suggestions will be discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar before announcement in this regard, said Mr. Tangadagi.

“The State was renamed as Karnataka during the regime of D. Devaraj Urs who was from Mysuru and the Karnataka@50 celebrations are happening under the leadership of Mr. Siddaramaiah, who also happens to be from Mysuru. The year-long celebrations will be meaningful and memorable,” the Minister said while speaking to reporters.

Writers C.P. Krishnakumar, K.S. Bhagavan, Latha Rajashekar, Kalegowda Nagawara, Tulasi Ramachandra, theatre personalities Prasanna, Janardhan (Janni), Mandya Ramesh, Kannada and Culture Director Vishwanath Hiremath, Kannada Development Authority Secretary Santosh Hanagal, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.