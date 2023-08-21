HamberMenu
Karnataka yet to get funds for Upper Bhadra project: Jayachandra

August 21, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLA and Karnataka government’s Special Representative in Delhi, T.B. Jayachandra, on Monday said the State government has not received funds from the Centre for implementation of the Upper Bhadra project irrigation and drinking water project.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Union Budget for 2023-24 set aside an assistance of ₹5,300 crore for implementing the Upper Bhadra project for mitigating drought-prone central region and to provide sustainable micro-irrigation and filling up of surface tanks for drinking water.

Mr. Jayachandra, who held meetings with senior officials of the government in Delhi and Bengaluru, said the Centre has decided to include the project under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme (AIBP). The districts covered under the project are Chitradurga, Davangere, Chikkamagaluru, and Tumakuru.

The proposal on the Upper Bhadra project was mooted in the 1960s during the Congress government led by S. Nijalingappa. 

