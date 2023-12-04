Karnataka: Yatnal threatens to boycott BJP legislature party meeting over appointments

December 04, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Belagavi

Simmering discontentment in the BJP over the recent appointments showed up on the opening day of the Winter Session in Belagavi on Monday as senior BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal threatened to boycott the BJP legislature party meeting expressing disappointment over the “injustice to North Karnataka in appointments to posts”.

His salvo on Monday follows earlier cryptic remarks that he posted on X, a social media platform, following the appointments of B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, as the BJP Karnataka president, and R. Ashoka as the Leader of the Opposition. Though he publicly denied that he was in the race for either of the posts, party sources said that he was hoping to get one of them.

“I will not attend the legislature party meeting till justice is given to North Karnataka as there is no representation in the BJP. We are not slaves of those coming from South Karnataka,” Mr. Yatnal told presspersons before the start of the session. He said: “There is a need to uproot dynasty politics and it will end across the country. My aim is to cleanse the system of dynasty politics.” His covert comments seemed to be directed at Mr. Vijayendra.

He also claimed that changes in the party will take place after the Lok Sabha elections. “People who are sincere and hold Hindutva ideology should be in administration.”

Multiple BJP legislators from North Karnataka to whom The Hindu spoke expressed unhappiness that the region had been ignored in representation though the party gets backing from the region. “The region provides the biggest number to the party and is big in geography also. We have to sustain our campaign and bring changes in the party over time,” a senior legislator said. “The appointments would have been different if the decision was taken after the victory in the three States election,” the legislator felt.

Sources said that though the Hubballi-Dharwad West legislator Arvind Bellad is being considered for multiple posts, including Deputy Leader of Opposition and Chief Whip, it has not soothed the feelings. While speculation is rife over the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council from North Karnataka, a senior party leader said that is not sufficient.

According to another legislator, Mr. Yatnal had been seeking to convey his opinion for more than 25 times, but the Central leadership has not given time. ,

However, a former Minister from Bengaluru said that a pragmatic view has to be taken on pan Karnataka appointments as it is now a unified Karnataka and differences between region should not crop up.

Meanwhile, there is no clarity on when the BJP legislature part meeting will be held.

