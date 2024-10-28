Karnataka: Yatnal says he will boycott BJP fact-finding committee

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLA and BJP leader, said in Vijayapura on Monday that he would boycott the BJP fact-finding committee that is scheduled to visit Honavad village of Vijayapura on Tuesday. The committee headed by Govind Karjol, MP, is scheduled to visit the village and meet farmers who claim to have got notices from the Waqf board over ownership of their land.

“It is BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra’s team. It has no place for real workers like us. I have been raising the Waqf issue for years. Our MP Ramesh Jigajinagi is a senior leader. Mr Vijayendra has kept us aside and formed a team to visit our district. This is unacceptable,” he told reporters. .

“When B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, he released ₹1,000 crore in grant to Congress leader B.M. Zameer Ahmed Khan. The order was cancelled when I objected. If Mr. Yediyurappa releases such a large amount to Mr. Khan, it means that his younger son has made a deal with Mr. Khan to get a cut. They are not real leaders,” Mr. Yatnal alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.