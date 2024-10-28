GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka: Yatnal says he will boycott BJP fact-finding committee

Published - October 28, 2024 07:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, MLA and BJP leader, said in Vijayapura on Monday that he would boycott the BJP fact-finding committee that is scheduled to visit Honavad village of Vijayapura on Tuesday. The committee headed by Govind Karjol, MP, is scheduled to visit the village and meet farmers who claim to have got notices from the Waqf board over ownership of their land.

“It is BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra’s team. It has no place for real workers like us. I have been raising the Waqf issue for years. Our MP Ramesh Jigajinagi is a senior leader. Mr Vijayendra has kept us aside and formed a team to visit our district. This is unacceptable,” he told reporters. .

“When B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, he released ₹1,000 crore in grant to Congress leader B.M. Zameer Ahmed Khan. The order was cancelled when I objected. If Mr. Yediyurappa releases such a large amount to Mr. Khan, it means that his younger son has made a deal with Mr. Khan to get a cut. They are not real leaders,” Mr. Yatnal alleged.

Published - October 28, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.