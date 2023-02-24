ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka won’t lower age limit for purchase of liquor

February 24, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 11:12 am IST - Bengaluru 

This follows objections to a proposal to lower the age limit for the purchase of liquor in Karnataka to 18 years

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of customers queuing up outside a liquor shop in Belagavi, Karnataka. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Following objections with respect to the draft rules on lowering the age limit for the purchase of liquor in Karnataka to 18 years, the State government has withdrawn the proposed amendment and has decided to stick to 21 years as the threshold, reiterated Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah.

Responding to JD(S) member Govindaraju, the Minister informed the Legislative Council that a notification was issued on January 19 proposing to lower the age limit for liquor purchase from 21 years to 18 years.

“However, there were objections to this proposal from various quarters. We had set up a committee to examine this. But, now, we have decided to stick to the 21 years threshold,” he said.

