ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka: Woman GP member opens library with Bhagyalakshmi savings

Published - October 14, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Belagavi

Reading room to help youth prepare for examinations

The Hindu Bureau

Mallavva Meti, gram panchayat member, at the library in Mantur village of Belagavi district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Using savings from her monthly payments under the Bhagyalakshmi scheme as the seed money, a Gram Panchayat member in Belagavi district has set up a public library at her village in Mantur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mallavva Meti, 55, collected around ₹1 lakh to set up the small library and reading room for rural youth. Of this, ₹26,000 was saved from her Bhagyalakshmi receipts, ₹45,000 from her honorarium amounts of GP membership, and the rest from public donations.

A room on the Beereshwar temple premises has been used for the library which has books to help youth prepare for competitive examinations, apart from magazines and newspapers. Some of the books were donated and the rest were bought. The library was inaugurated on Sunday.

Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar lauded the work of Ms. Meti and the other villagers. She has promised to visit the library and extend assistance if need be, said a release from her office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US