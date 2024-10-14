Karnataka: Woman GP member opens library with Bhagyalakshmi savings

Using savings from her monthly payments under the Bhagyalakshmi scheme as the seed money, a Gram Panchayat member in Belagavi district has set up a public library at her village in Mantur.

Mallavva Meti, 55, collected around ₹1 lakh to set up the small library and reading room for rural youth. Of this, ₹26,000 was saved from her Bhagyalakshmi receipts, ₹45,000 from her honorarium amounts of GP membership, and the rest from public donations.

A room on the Beereshwar temple premises has been used for the library which has books to help youth prepare for competitive examinations, apart from magazines and newspapers. Some of the books were donated and the rest were bought. The library was inaugurated on Sunday.

Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar lauded the work of Ms. Meti and the other villagers. She has promised to visit the library and extend assistance if need be, said a release from her office.