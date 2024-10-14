GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka: Woman GP member opens library with Bhagyalakshmi savings

Reading room to help youth prepare for examinations

Published - October 14, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Mallavva Meti, gram panchayat member, at the library in Mantur village of Belagavi district on Sunday.

Using savings from her monthly payments under the Bhagyalakshmi scheme as the seed money, a Gram Panchayat member in Belagavi district has set up a public library at her village in Mantur.

Mallavva Meti, 55, collected around ₹1 lakh to set up the small library and reading room for rural youth. Of this, ₹26,000 was saved from her Bhagyalakshmi receipts, ₹45,000 from her honorarium amounts of GP membership, and the rest from public donations.

A room on the Beereshwar temple premises has been used for the library which has books to help youth prepare for competitive examinations, apart from magazines and newspapers. Some of the books were donated and the rest were bought. The library was inaugurated on Sunday.

Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar lauded the work of Ms. Meti and the other villagers. She has promised to visit the library and extend assistance if need be, said a release from her office.

