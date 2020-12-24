Karnataka withdraws order on night curfew

In a sudden U-turn, the Karnataka government on Thursday evening announced withdrawal of its earlier order imposing night curfew between December 24 and January 1 amid fears of spread of a mutated strain of coronavirus.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that the decision to withdraw the order was taken following public opinion that night curfew was unwarranted. He urged people to follow COVID-19 related rules and protocols strictly.

On Wednesday evening, the State government had ordered imposition of night curfew from December 24 to the morning of January 2 between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.