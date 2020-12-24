Karnataka

Karnataka withdraws order on night curfew

A health worker collects swab sample from a passenger at the Kempegowda bus station in Bengaluru on December 23, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

In a sudden U-turn, the Karnataka government on Thursday evening announced withdrawal of its earlier order imposing night curfew between December 24 and January 1 amid fears of spread of a mutated strain of coronavirus.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that the decision to withdraw the order was taken following public opinion that night curfew was unwarranted. He urged people to follow COVID-19 related rules and protocols strictly.

On Wednesday evening, the State government had ordered imposition of night curfew from December 24 to the morning of January 2 between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2020 6:02:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/karnataka-withdraws-order-on-night-curfew/article33411714.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY