Karnataka withdraws night curfew, permits horse racing

Bengaluru

05 November 2021 15:08 IST

The order was issued on November 5

Karnataka government has withdrawn night curfew imposed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the entire State. The government also permitted horse racing with adherence to COVID-19 norms.

Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar issued the order on November 5. The order states: “Night curfew, which is being imposed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., is herewith withdrawn.”

Advertising

Advertising

Night curfew was in force in Karnataka for the past few months following the second wave of COVID-19. Now with a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases, the government has withdrawn night curfew.

The Chief Secretary, who is also chairman of the executive committee of the State Disaster Management, said horse racing is permitted to resume, while strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behavior and SOPs issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State Government.

The number of racing patrons attending horse racing should be strictly as per the seating capacity of the venue, and only fully vaccinated people would be allowed to enter the racing premises.