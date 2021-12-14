Karnataka winter session 2021 | Law against ‘love jihad’ coming, say Ministers

‘It will be brought to protect women’

Amidst opposition to the proposed anti-conversion Bill, Karnataka Cabinet Ministers indicated on Monday that separate legislation against “love jihad” would follow.

Ahead of the commencement of the winter session of the State Legislature, Energy Minister Sunil Kumar defended the anti-conversion Bill.

He said the BJP Government would bring a separate law against “love jihad.”

‘A step ahead’

“We had been stating from the beginning that the BJP Government will bring in anti-cow slaughter and anti-conversion law, we are committed to it. I will go a step ahead and say that in the days to come we will bring a law against ‘love jihad’,” Mr. Kumar said.

Later, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa also said such a law would be brought to protect women. “In the name of love jihad, women are being sold abroad or abandoned after marriage,” he said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra confirmed to The Hindu that discussions in the Government had started on bringing such a legislation.

“However, it will take time, since we want to bring legislation that will stand the test of law,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)