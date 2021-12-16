Karnataka winter session 2021: Congress leaders arrive in a tractor
Fourth day of session
Congress leaders arrived at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on a tractor on December 16. They were heading to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha to participate in the fourth day of the winter session of the Karnataka legislature. They were led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.
Congress leaders head to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, Karnataka in a procession on December 16, 2021. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger
(Standing) Congress leader R.V Deshpande, MLA Ajay Singh, Youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad and H.K. Patil. (Seated) KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah and Leader of Opposition in Council S.R. Patil. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger
While the legislators were allowed to go in, their supporters were stopped at the gate by security personnel.
The procession was stopped by police at the gate of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha where legislators were allowed inside while their supporters were not, in Belagavi, Karnataka on December 16, 2021. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger