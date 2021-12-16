Karnataka winter session 2021: Congress leaders arrive in a tractor

Fourth day of session

Congress leaders arrived at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on a tractor on December 16. They were heading to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha to participate in the fourth day of the winter session of the Karnataka legislature. They were led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.

Congress leaders head to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, Karnataka in a procession on December 16, 2021. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

(Standing) Congress leader R.V Deshpande, MLA Ajay Singh, Youth Congress leader Mohammed Haris Nalapad and H.K. Patil. (Seated) KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah and Leader of Opposition in Council S.R. Patil. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

While the legislators were allowed to go in, their supporters were stopped at the gate by security personnel.