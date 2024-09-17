GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karnataka wins four Medallions of Excellence at WorldSkills Lyon 2024 in France

Published - September 17, 2024 07:00 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Four participants from Karnataka have won Medallions of Excellence at WorldSkills Lyon 2024. The 47th edition of the competition held from September 10 to 15 in Lyon, France, had nine participants from Karnataka.

Among them, Prem Vasanth Kumar, Harshavardhan Vijay Khandare, Bhanuprasad Settihalli Mariswamy, and Darshan Gowda Chathralinganadoddi Shivalingaiah, won Medallions of Excellence in three skill categories.

Overall, India won four bronze medals and 12 Medallions of Excellence across skill sets.

Earlier in May, 62 participants from Karnataka competed in the national-level competition in New Delhi. Karnataka won 13 gold medals, 12 silver, four bronze, and 19 Medallions of Excellence at the event, securing the second position overall.

Owing to their exceptional performance at the national level, Mr. Vasanth Kumar (Additive Manufacturing), Mr. Khandare (Cooking), and Mr. Mariswamy and Mr. Shivalingaiah (both Mechatronics) were selected to represent India at the international competition in Lyon, said a release.

Minister praise

Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, congratulated the winners. He further stated: “In the coming days, our department will introduce more initiatives to transform Karnataka into a State known for skills and expertise”.

The Karnataka delegation was led by Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) chairperson Kantha Naik and other senior officials.

