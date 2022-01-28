Karnataka will work towards making organ transplant affordable: Minister

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar on Friday said the State Government would work towards making organ transplant accessible and affordable.

“There is an urgent need to encourage more people to come forward for organ donation and emphasise the positive impact that organ transplant can have on the lives of patients and their families,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of a new multi-organ transplant centre set up by SPARSH Group of Hospitals at its R.R. Nagar unit on Mysuru Road.

“This centre is aimed at offering comprehensive and multidisciplinary care to patients in need of organ transplants. Our Government will soon initiate measures to encourage organ donation. As of now only 4% of the over two lakh people, who are in need of organ transplants in the country, are getting the gift of life,” he said.

He said he had requested experts at the Sparsh Multi-Organ Transplant Centre to train government surgeons in organ transplantation. “We are aiming at upgrading our government hospitals with modern organ transplant facilities for the benefit of the poor patients,” he said.

According to a statement from Sparsh hospital, the centre has been designed to address the gaps that exist in organ transplants and the management of organ failure. A 50-member multidisciplinary team led by Kumud Dhital, heart and lung transplant surgeon, has been put in place to handhold patients from the time of evaluation to post-transplant care and long-term survivorship, the statement said.