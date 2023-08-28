Karnataka will seek Central aid after declaring drought: CM

August 28, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Cabinet sub-committee on drought is expected to meet either on August 29 or 30. Its findings on the situation in Karnataka will be placed before the State Cabinet before affected taluks are declared drought-hit. After drought is pronounced, Karnataka will approach the Centre for financial assistance, which will be followed by an inspection of the affected areas by a Central team before aid is released.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on August 28, Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is on a three-day visit to the city, said the Cabinet sub-committee had met once and discussed the drought situation. Based on its report, the Cabinet will take a call on declaring drought in places where rainfall was deficient. The State will seek relief from the Centre as per the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) guidelines.

The Chief Minister said drought-relief work will be taken up in affected taluks.

To a question on whether the State has any plans of going for cloud-seeding, he asked, “Did cloud seeding help bring rains in the past? Tell me when was it (cloud seeding) successful?”

In reply to questions on some BJP leaders planning to join the Congress, he said anybody can join our party provided they accept the party’s ideology.

The Chief Minister did not give a reply when asked whether former minister and senior BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi was planning to join the Congress.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi not meeting State BJP leaders during his recent visit to Bengaluru, Mr Siddaramaiah asked, “Where is the BJP in Karnataka? Is the party existing in the State?”

He said the BJP is unable to appoint a Leader of Opposition. This is the first time in the history of Karnataka that there is no Leader of Opposition. The Congress completed 100 days at the head of the government in the absence of a Leader of Opposition.”

After becoming the Chief Minister for the second term, this is the first time that Mr. Siddaramaiah is on an extended visit to Mysuru to attend a series of programmes scheduled in the next three days. He chaired the KDP meeting at the zilla panchayat office on August 28, and is expected to participate in a host of events on August 29. On August 30, he will preside over the launch of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge. Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi will be among the Congress leaders who will be attending the event at Maharaja College Ground.

