Karnataka will see 10% increase in tourists if we educate them about our art and culture: Minister

Tourism Department holds workshop with stakeholders for implementation of Tourism Policy 2024-2029

Published - July 04, 2024 07:53 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

“Luxury tourism has become the focus in today’s age. It is important to educate tourists about our art and culture and if we inculcate this, I believe that Karnataka will see a 10% increase in the number of tourists,” said H.K. Patil, Minister of Tourism, Law and Parliamentary Affairs, on Wednesday at a workshop organised to discuss the implementation of Tourism Policy 2024-2029.

Along with officials of different wings of the Tourism Department, several stakeholders, including members of Karnataka Tourism Society, hoteliers, and homestay owners, were present at the workshop. 

“The workshop aims to create discussions and generate suggestions from the stakeholders to readjust the parameters to suit the industrial needs of the time,” said Ram Prasath Manohar, director, Tourism Department.

The Karnataka Tourism Policy 2020-2026 received applications for the development of wayside amenities, wellness centre and agri tourism projects, said Salma Fahim, Principal Secretary, Tourism. The policy received 100 applications in this regard with an estimated total investment of ₹1,353,68 crore.

The stakeholders stressed on how it was important for the policy to go beyond the discussion stage and be implemented. “Policies can only be considered beneficial if it is implemented not just on paper but in reality. The benefits have been given to us but only in papers,” said a member of the Coorg Homestay Association.

