ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka will prosper if Shivakumar becomes Chief Minister, says A.B. Patil at party workers meeting in Hukkeri

October 18, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar participating in a homa in the Hukkeri Math in Belagavi district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

“Karnataka will prosper if D.K. Shivakumar becomes the Chief Minister,” the former Minister and Congress leader A.B. Patil said at a party workers meeting in Hukkeri on Wednesday.

“I am a supporter of the idea that Mr. Shivakumar becomes the next Chief Minister. It will be great for Karnataka and the Congress. He is a leader with great dedication and love for the party. He says the party is his life breath. We should all support him,” Mr. Patil said.

“Mr. Shivakumar has distributed a high number of poll ticket to Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders in the recent Assembly polls. He has assured us of completing all pending irrigation projects in Hukkeri taluk. I am sure he will become the Chief Minister in the future,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In turn, Mr. Shivakumar praised Mr. Patil as a “mass leader loved by all”.

“I was expecting him to win the last elections, but he lost. I was surprised at the results. I thought you will all support him. But then, he need not lose heart. The party is in power and I am sure that Mr. Patil can get all the necessary projects sanctioned for the taluk. I will support all your development programmes,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Mr. Shivakumar participated in a homa in the Hukkeri Math as part of the Dasara celebrations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US