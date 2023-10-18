Karnataka will prosper if Shivakumar becomes Chief Minister, says A.B. Patil at party workers meeting in Hukkeri

October 18, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Belagavi

“Karnataka will prosper if D.K. Shivakumar becomes the Chief Minister,” the former Minister and Congress leader A.B. Patil said at a party workers meeting in Hukkeri on Wednesday.

“I am a supporter of the idea that Mr. Shivakumar becomes the next Chief Minister. It will be great for Karnataka and the Congress. He is a leader with great dedication and love for the party. He says the party is his life breath. We should all support him,” Mr. Patil said.

“Mr. Shivakumar has distributed a high number of poll ticket to Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders in the recent Assembly polls. He has assured us of completing all pending irrigation projects in Hukkeri taluk. I am sure he will become the Chief Minister in the future,” he said.

In turn, Mr. Shivakumar praised Mr. Patil as a “mass leader loved by all”.

“I was expecting him to win the last elections, but he lost. I was surprised at the results. I thought you will all support him. But then, he need not lose heart. The party is in power and I am sure that Mr. Patil can get all the necessary projects sanctioned for the taluk. I will support all your development programmes,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Mr. Shivakumar participated in a homa in the Hukkeri Math as part of the Dasara celebrations.