HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka will prosper if Shivakumar becomes Chief Minister, says A.B. Patil at party workers meeting in Hukkeri

October 18, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar participating in a homa in the Hukkeri Math in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar participating in a homa in the Hukkeri Math in Belagavi district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

“Karnataka will prosper if D.K. Shivakumar becomes the Chief Minister,” the former Minister and Congress leader A.B. Patil said at a party workers meeting in Hukkeri on Wednesday.

“I am a supporter of the idea that Mr. Shivakumar becomes the next Chief Minister. It will be great for Karnataka and the Congress. He is a leader with great dedication and love for the party. He says the party is his life breath. We should all support him,” Mr. Patil said.

“Mr. Shivakumar has distributed a high number of poll ticket to Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders in the recent Assembly polls. He has assured us of completing all pending irrigation projects in Hukkeri taluk. I am sure he will become the Chief Minister in the future,” he said.

In turn, Mr. Shivakumar praised Mr. Patil as a “mass leader loved by all”.

“I was expecting him to win the last elections, but he lost. I was surprised at the results. I thought you will all support him. But then, he need not lose heart. The party is in power and I am sure that Mr. Patil can get all the necessary projects sanctioned for the taluk. I will support all your development programmes,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Mr. Shivakumar participated in a homa in the Hukkeri Math as part of the Dasara celebrations.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.