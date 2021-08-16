Karnataka will not back off from Mekedatu project, says Bommai

Saying that the BJP government in the State would not back out of the Mekedatu drinking water project across the river Cauvery, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that Karnataka would implement the project despite opposition from neighbouring States.

“The State government is awaiting the approval of the Centre for the Detailed Project Report on the Mekedatu drinking water project to utilise the additional water allocated by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and Supreme Court,” he said in his Independence Day address after hoisting the tri-colour in Bengaluru. “We will implement the Mekedatu project despite opposition from the neighbouring States. Our government will not back off from this project, which is necessary for drinking water and power generation.”

The State has resolved to make efficient use of river water allocated to Karnataka by faster implementation of irrigation projects, he added. The Chief Minister, however, said the State was committed to having a cordial relationship with neighbouring States under the federal system, based on the aspirations of the Constitution.

Mr. Bommai said, “Our commitment to the protection of land, water, language, and culture of our State is unquestionable. We will take all possible measures under the law of the land to use our rightful share of water.” He added that the government was capable of protecting Kannada, Kannadigas, and the pride of Karnataka.

He also warned that there would be no compromise when it came to taking stern action against anti-social elements that disturb peace in society. The Chief Minister also lauded the initiative of several engineering colleges to teach Kannada. He added, “It is indeed an optimistic development to see investors showing interest to invest in the State despite the COVID-19 pandemic.”