Karnataka will implement new education policy next year, says Sudhakar

September 27, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for Higher Education M.C. Sudhakar has said that the State government will implement the State education policy in the next academic year.

Speaking to presspersons in Arsikere in Hassan district on Wednesday, he said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced to do away with the National Education Policy in the Budget. It was implemented last year without preparations.

“The number of students joining courses has come down since the NEP came into effect. It had many loopholes. Particularly, students in rural areas suffered because of the new policy. Hence, we are coming up with our own policy. The State’s policy will address the needs of all sections of society,” Mr. Sudhakar said.

Regarding the delay in the construction of the government engineering college in Arsikere, he said it had been going on for the last four years. “I have instructed the officers of the Public Works Department to complete it at the earliest,” he said.

The Minister said the government would not close the new seven universities launched by the previous BJP government. “Even after having many universities, the previous government launched seven universities with an investment of ₹2 crore each. There are many problems with the new universities. We have held meetings with the heads of these universities to resolve the problems,” he added.

Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda was present. The Minister was in Arsikere to take part in a programme to lay the foundation stone for the construction of a government polytechnic college.

