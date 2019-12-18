Karnataka

Karnataka will implement amended Citizenship Act: Bommai

Karnataka will implement the newly enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act while the States that are opposed to it are doing so for “political reasons”, said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Tuesday.

Commenting on the ongoing protests against the Act across the country, he said there would no be violence here in the scale that had been witnessed in Delhi, Assam, or Uttar Pradesh. “Precautionary measures have been taken,” he added.

Dec 18, 2019

