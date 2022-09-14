Karnataka will have 35,000 e-buses by 2030: Sriramulu

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 14, 2022 20:31 IST

An electric bus of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Karnataka will have 35,000 electric buses by 2030, Transport Minister B. Sriramulu told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

In reply to a question by Congress member Tanveer Sait, who wanted details on e-buses in Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the Minister said diesel prices had been increasing every day and the government was incurring losses. “We want all our buses to become electric by 2030 so that we start making profits,” he said.

90 so far

Mr. Sriramulu said diesel buses incur a cost of ₹68.53 per km. At present, 90 electric buses have been pressed into service in Bengaluru on a 12-year contract under the Smart Cities project. The cost per km for these buses is ₹64.67.

Under the Union government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric vehicles (FAME)-II, Mr. Sriramulu said the BMTC had been given 75 electric buses out of 300. These buses incur a cost of ₹61.90 per km.

An order has been placed for 921 electric buses through Convergence Energy Services Ltd. (CESL). These buses will incur ₹54 per km, the Minister said.

