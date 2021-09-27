Karnataka will get 6 forensic labs

This apart, the State government plans to set up a Police Training Centre for mid-level officers

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the State government would set up Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) in six cities in Karnataka, including Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Mysuru, to facilitate early detection and expedite investigation of crimes. He has discussed the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This apart, the State government plans to set up a Police Training Centre for mid-level officers on the lines of National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla in Pune.

He made the announcements while addressing the gathering after performing bhoomi puja for construction of Kasabapet Police Station, administrative block of District Armed Reserve Police, 36 police residential quarters at Banatikatta in Hubballi on September 27.

Mr. Bommai said that, for the first time, the State government was appointing police officials based on the concept of ‘Officer on Crime Scene’, and appointment of over 16,000 personnel and sub-inspectors had been initiated.

The Chief Minister had some advice to senior officials. He told officials of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police and above not to restrict themselves to administrative works in office. “You should visit all police stations and do police work on the ground,” he said.

500 police stations

The Chief Minister said that the government plans to establish 500 police stations by setting up 100 per year for the next five years. As part of welfare measures, the government would construct 10,000 residential quarters for police personnel. This apart, a kennel club would be set up for training police dogs, he said.

Presiding over the function, MLA Prasad Abbayya said efforts from 2015 for getting permanent buildings for Kasabapet Police Sttion and South Traffic Police Station had borne fruit with the Chief Minister laying the foundation stone on September 27. District-in-charge Minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, MLA Arvind Bellad, Amrut Desai, C.M. Nimbannvar, Kusumavati Shivalli, MLA Pradep Shettar and others were present.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that foundation had been laid for construction of police station, traffic police station and residential quarters at a cost of ₹21 crore. Steps had been taken for checking online lottery and gambling by passing the requisite bill, he said. The government had taken a strong decision of sending online gamblers to jail, he said.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for construction of Alnavar Police Station, Hubballi-Dharwad South Traffic Station, four dog kennels in Dharwad district and two dog kennels in Hubballi-Dharwad.