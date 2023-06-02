Karnataka | What the five guarantees mean and who is eligible

June 02, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

Shakthi

Starting June 11, women will be eligible for free travel within Karnataka in buses operated by State-run road transport corporations (RTCs). However, free travel does not apply to air-conditioned/luxury and sleeper buses. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that women will be able to utilise 94% of the bus services operated by the RTCs. He also said that while free travel has been extended to women, men will have priority in 50% of the reserved seats. “In the rest of the seats, if there are not enough women takers, such seats will be given to male passengers.”

Anna Bhagya

As much as 10 kg of foodgrains will be provided to each member of a family holding BPL or Antyodaya card from July 1.

“We were giving 7 kg that had been reduced to 5 kg by the previous BJP government. Since foodgrains have been dispatched already and there is not enough stock, the implementation of Anna Bhagya will be done from July 1,” said the Chief Minister. He said the State government would be looking to procure an additional quantum of foodgrains from FCI/NAFED/NCCF or from the Central pool.

Gruha Jyothi

The 200 units of free power to households will kick in from July 1 but will be reflected in the bills that the power consumers will receive in August. The Chief Minister said that a 12-month average will be calculated to arrive at free units that the families will receive, as many families are utilising less than 200 units. Over and above the 12-month average, 10% additional free units of power will be given. “Arrears that are there till July 1 has to be borne by the power consumer and the government will not pay for it,” he said.

Gruha Lakshmi

Registration for the much-awaited monthly financial assistance of ₹2,000 to women heads of families will commence on June 15 and the window will be open till July 15. Registration can be done both online and offline. The financial assistance scheme will be rolled out on the Independence Day, August 15. The scheme is open for women from both APL and BPL families, and women aged above 18 are eligible. The Chief Minister said the government had decided to allow the families to decide on the “woman kartha” of a family.

‘Women karthas’ currently receiving social security pensions such as old age pension, widow pension, and physically challenged pension will also be eligible to get ₹2,000 over and above the pension that they are already receiving. “The delay is due to technical problems since bank account numbers and Aadhaar numbers, among other documents, have to be received and they have to be linked. Software for this has to be developed yet.”

Yuva Nidhi

Those graduating in the academic year 2022–2023 will be eligible to receive ₹3,000 a month as unemployment benefit if they do not find employment within 180 days of graduating. The unemployment benefit will be paid for 24 months, and this includes those graduating from professional courses. Those passing diploma courses will get ₹1,500 a month. The Chief Minister said that such graduates seeking benefits will have to declare that they are unemployed. “About 4 lakh students graduated last year and I am sure more will graduate this year.” He, however, did not elaborate on the application process and a time frame for this guarantee.

