Karnataka watching other States’ moves on measures to curb ‘love jihad’: Bommai

A day after his Cabinet colleague C.T. Ravi announcing that the State would come out with a law to curb religious conversions for the sake of marriage, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Karnataka would not only consult legal experts, but also watch for the moves of other States in this regard while enacting the legislation.
Expressing concern over “lover jihad”, a term used by the Hindu right-wing to target inter-faith relationships and marriages involving a Muslim man, the Home Minister said the government would take effective legal measures to be prevent it.
The government was keen on a law within the framework of the Constitution to prevent “love jihad”, he said. He alleged that of late some forces were trying to mislead youth with an eye on religious conversion.
