‘Karnataka was not prepared before second wave...don’t repeat that mistake’

A file photo of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar.

Hassan

03 December 2021 15:49 IST

Leader of Opposition wants government to take all precautionary measures to avoid third wave of COVID-19

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah wants the State Government to take all precautionary measures to avoid a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to mediapersons in Chikkamagaluru on December 3, he said the government was not prepared before the second wave. The government’s failure led to the death of many people. “The Union Government should give clearance for a booster dose of the vaccine. The screening at airports should be effective,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said the government should not create an atmosphere of fear in the wake of fresh cases of COVID-19. “The Congress will stand by the government in its efforts to tackle the spread of the infection. However, the people should not be made to suffer. Day-to-day business transactions should not be stopped. The government should not allow corrupt people to exploit the situation to make money,” he said.

Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar are in Chikkamagaluru to campaign for Congress candidate Gayathri Shanthegowda for the polls to the legislative council of Karnataka, scheduled on December 10.