Karnataka warns medical practitioners against spreading misinformation about COVID-19

Bengaluru

18 January 2022 16:32 IST

Any misinformation or non factual data on COVID-19 shared on social media platforms would attract action as per Section 54 of Karnataka Epidemic Disease Act

Karnataka Government has warned medical practitioners of action if they are found guilty of spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

In a statement on January 18, the Commissionerate, Health and Family Welfare Services, said, “It has come to the notice of the government that a few medical practitioners, while communicating to the public on various media platforms, are giving incomplete, inaccurate and unsubstantiated information about COVID-19. Such misinformation leads to confusion among the public at large on the prevailing COVID-19 scenario in the State, and encourages them to deviate from well laid out guidelines issued by the health and revenue authorities.”

Advertising

Advertising

Medical practitioners, being proficient in both clinical and public health, should exercise utmost care and caution while communicating with the public on COVID-19.

“It is expected that medical practitioners shall refer to the guidelines / circulars / orders issued by Government of Karnataka and any media / social platform. Any misinformation or non factual data on COVID-19 shared on such platforms would attract action as per Section 54 of Karnataka Epidemic Disease Act,” according to the statement.