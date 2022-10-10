Karnataka warns cab aggregators of action if autorickshaw services not dropped by Monday

Ola and Uber have been notified for violating Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rule (2016) by illegally operating autorickshaws and overcharging the customers

PTI Bengaluru
October 09, 2022 23:06 IST

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

With taxi aggregators including Ola and Uber unrelenting to the Karnataka government's direction to stop autorickshaw services under its domain with immediate effect, the State transport department has warned that the enforcement will start from Monday.

The State government had on Thursday issued a notice to Ola, Uber, and other taxi aggregators for violating the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rule 2016 by illegally operating autorickshaws and overcharging the customers.

However, the cab aggregators have shown no sign of falling in line with the government order.

"We had given them three days to stop their services. We also had asked them in our notice to furnish details if they have any to us in this duration. They have not responded yet. So, the enforcement will start from tomorrow," a senior transport department official told PTI.

On Sunday as well, the autorickshaw services were operating and the charges remained exorbitant compared to the meter-based regular charges.

An autorickshaw driver Manjunath, who is associated with a cab aggregator firm, said he would like to see the government taking action.

"We had seen a similar notice served to the cab aggregators just before the elections but no action was taken again. Now once again when the assembly elections are nearing, a similar notice has been served. I want to see the government taking action," he said.

