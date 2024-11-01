Karnataka Waqf row: M.B. Patil cites 216 instances of notices being issued during BJP rule

The BJP, which is now making an issue over waqf notices, had issued hundreds of notices to farmers and mutated scores of lands in favour of the waqf board during its rule from 2019-2023, Industries Minister M.B. Patil said in Vijayapura on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Patil released documents to show 216 instances when notices to farmers were issued and lands mutated across the State during the BJP rule. Mutations were carried out in Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Bengaluru, Chikkamagalur and other districts.

“BJP leaders like Pralhad Joshi, Govind Karjol, R. Ashok, B.S. Yediyurappa, and others who are talking about the issue now should clarify their stand,” he said, showing copies of documents of mutations in seven cases in Bengaluru and 11 in Bagalkot districts. “BJP leader C.T. Ravi, who addressed an anti-waqf rally in Vijayapura district recently, was the MLA not only when the notices were issued, but also when the mutations were done in Chikkamagalur district,” Mr Patil said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that a task force formed by Deputy Commissioner T. Bhoobalan is studying all contested land records in the district. “It will verify all such documents, even handwritten records, between 1930 and 1974. If it is proven that the lands in this period belong to the farmers, it will belong to the farmers, if it belongs to the waqf, it will belong to the waqf, and if it belongs to the government, it will belong to the government. There is no confusion about that,’‘ he said.

The Minister alleged that BJP leader Govid Karjol, who heads the fact-finding team formed by the BJP, used data from his earlier press meet to falsely claim that he had found out details about the issue during his visits.

Giving data, he said there were around 14,102 acres gazetted waqf properties in Vijayapur district as on 1974. Out of this around 12,000 acres have been distributed under various land distribution schemes. He said Waqf Board had continued to claim ownership of all the 14,102 acres till 1977, when the gazette documents were rectified. “The farmers who are beneficiaries of the land reforms and Inam abolition laws have not been given any notices. Their lands cannot be taken back by the government or the Waqf Board in anyway. Farmers need not fear,’‘ the minister said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.