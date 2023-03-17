Karnataka wants to grow its share in gem and jewellery sector: Nirani

March 17, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka, after having proven its dominance and capabilities in diverse industries, including technology, software, electronic manufacturing services, mobile phone handsets, and semiconductors, is now gearing up to explore its potential in the gem and jewellery sector, said Murugesh R. Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, here on Friday (March 17).

“We (Karnataka) aspire to enhance our gem and jewellery business as this industry contributes significantly to India’s exports. The State’s proposed gem and jewellery park will become a significant hub of South India and is expected to generate over 1 lakh jobs,’‘ the Minister said.

Mr. Nirani was speaking at the inaugural of a four-day India International Jewellery Show, IIJS Tritiya, organised by the industry apex body, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) here.

Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said IIJS Tritiya was poised to act as a catalyst for further advancement of the gem and jewellery industry in Karnataka, benefiting both manufacturers and retailers.

“We are already witnessing a surge in exports from this State. From April 2022 to February 2023, the gem and jewellery exports from Karnataka experienced a remarkable growth of 169%, reaching $150.33 million, as compared to last year,’‘ he said, adding, currently India’s overall gem & jewellery exports accounted for $0 billion and the country’s goal was to reach $75 billion in exports by 2030.

Nirav Bhansali, Convener, National Exhibitions, GJEPC, said IIJS Tritiya is likely to generate business of over ₹1 lakh crore in 2023. The event is expected to attract over 15,000 trade visitors from 600 cities. It will showcase a wide range of products, including gold and gold CZ studded jewellery, diamond, gemstone and other studded jewellery, silver jewellery, artefacts, and gifting items, loose stones, lab-grown diamonds, as well as laboratories and educational resources, as per a statement.