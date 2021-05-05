Karnataka waiting for Modi to address the nation: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that the State is awaiting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi address to the nation before deciding on the next course of action to be initiated in the State to control the pandemic.

His response came to a question on whether Karnataka is looking to further tighten restrictions as the cases are not dropping as expected despite a week of Janata Curfew. "Let us wait to hear Mr. Modi and we will take suitable action based in the guidelines of the Centre," he added.

He was speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after participating in the 119th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K.C. Reddy.

The address to the nation by the prime minister, Mr. Yediyurappa said, is coming in the light of Supreme Court directions, and that the State is expecting directions. "It is quite natural for the Centre to issue directions to the country during this time. We will follow it."

To another question on whether the chief minister himself would monitor the work of district in charge ministers, the chief minister said that directions have been issued and daily reports have been sought from each district. "Ministers have gone to their respective districts by now."